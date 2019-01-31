Government May Need To Delay Brexit, Jeremy Hunt Says

The government may need to delay Brexit, Jeremy Hunt has said.

The foreign secretary became the first cabinet member to openly suggest Britain’s exit from the European Union could be postponed temporarily.

“If we ended up approving a deal in the days before 29 March, then we might need some extra time to pass critical legislation,” Hunt told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme on Thursday.

“We can’t know at this stage exactly which of those scenarios would happen,” Hunt said.

Britain is currently due to leave the EU at 11pm GMT on Friday 29 March.

Hunt added it was “difficult to know” if negotiations would run to the end of March.

He said: “Whereas a week ago none of us really knew whether this was going to be possible, we are now in a situation where it clearly is possible.

“There are lots and lots of hurdles, no-one is saying this isn’t going to be very challenging, but we do now have a consensus in parliament.

“We can use that consensus, providing we can meet these concerns, very reasonable concerns from our friends in Ireland about not having a hard border, concerns in the EU about access to the single market.

“Providing we can do that, which I think we can, then I think there is a way through.”

HuffPost UK’s Political Editor Paul Waugh said Hunt’s comments marked the first time a cabinet minister has said Brexit may need to be delayed, even for a short time for a so-called “technical” extension.

