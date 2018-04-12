Government Staff Lost More Than 600 Laptops, Phones And USBs In Last Four Years

PA Archive/PA Images

Staff in five government departments have lost more than 600 laptops, mobile phones and USB sticks in the last four years. The figures, obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, show that since 2014 the Home Office has recorded 327 devices missing, the Department for Transport 172 and the Treasury 117, while the offices of Wales and Scotland lost seven between them. Other departments - including the Ministry of Defence, Department for Work and Pensions and Attorney General’s office - did not respond, citing exemptions under the act. The most commonly misplaced items were phones and Blackberries, which accounted for nearly 60%, followed by laptops at 28%. Eloise Todd, CEO of campaign group Best For Britain, which obtained the figures, said: “It’s scandalous that such a large amount of equipment and data has gone missing. “There seems to be a cavalier approach to the storage and protection of data. While the government cannot answer simple questions on Brexit, it can lose such important equipment. “At a time when national security is paramount, it’s vital that far more is done to encrypt sensitive data and staff are held to account.”

PA Archive/PA Images Best For Britain CEO Eloise Todd

A Treasury spokesperson said the department takes all security breaches “extremely seriously”. “For losses of departmental IT equipment, a security breach is recorded against the member of staff responsible,” they added. “Incidents of loss are included in monthly reports, which are sent to senior management for awareness and action. “This also applies in cases where theft has clearly been the result of negligence and under certain circumstances, disciplinary action might also be taken against the member of staff to whom the item has been issued, e.g, in cases of deliberate or persistent negligence.” A Home Office spokesperson said all of the department’s devices are encrypted to prevent unauthorised access. “We treat the security of our information very seriously. Any lost device must be reportedly immediately so further restrictions can be applied remotely,” they added. Cyber security experts say implementing encryption as standard policy - and ensuring all staff abide by it - is crucial in preventing “catastrophic” data losses. Dick O’brien, threat researcher at software company Symantec, told HuffPost UK: “Basically, the loss of a device is never good. “The outcomes can range from embarrassment and reputational damage at best and the loss of confidential or even classified information at worst. “Just how bad the outcome is depends on the level of security of the device, for which we advise a three-strand approach, including limiting what is kept on a mobile device to the bare minimum on what a person needs to work on outside the office.

Wachiwit via Getty Images Experts say all phones should have a passcode