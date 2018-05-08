Government Suffers 12th Brexit Bill Defeat As Lords Back Removal Of 'Exit Day'

The government has suffered its twelfth Brexit bill defeat - and second of the day - at the hands of the House of Lords.

Peers voted by 311 to 233 to remove the government’s fixed European Union ‘exit day’ from the legislation, following an earlier vote to allow the UK to participate in EU agencies.

The government previously passed amendments during the bills committee stage to define exit day as “11pm on 29 March 2019”.

Critics warned it would undermine any transitional period, making it illegal for the UK to extend Article 50 negotiations – even if the EU27 unanimously agreed to do so and denying UK ministers flexibility in the negotiations.

According to Lords insiders, the cross-party amendment sought to “reinstate the provisions that were in the original version of the bill; and to make it clear that regulations appointing exit day require the formal approval of both Houses of Parliament”.

Lib Dem Lords leader Dick Newby, one of four peers who tabled the amendment, said: “It was frankly ridiculous to enshrine this date in law from the get-go.

“In negotiations you have to be flexible and willing to change direction if it is not in your best interests, and putting this date down as a bench-mark was never in the best interests of the UK.

“Thankfully, the House of Lords has had the sense to overturn this attempted government power-grab.”

Peers will vote on a further Labour amendment on the single market later on Tuesday evening.