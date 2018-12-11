Police investigating the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane are looking for a shovel believed to be connected to the inquiry.

Millane, 22, went missing from a hostel in Auckland on December 1 and a body was found in the Waitakere Ranges on Sunday.

A 26-year-old man, who cannot be named, has been charged with murder and appeared in an Auckland court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard addressed speculation about the case and said the University of Lincoln graduate’s body was found “intact” and said officers were looking for a long-handle shovel.

He said: “At this point we don’t know where this item is.

“It could be anywhere between the Scenic Drive and central Auckland areas.

“Someone may have come across it, picked it up and taken it home. We need to speak to that person or anyone who has seen it.”