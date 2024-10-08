Graham Norton Names The 1 A-List Talk Show Guest Who Made For A 'Very Poor' Interview

Graham Norton in 2020 via Associated Press

Throughout his quarter-century as a talk show host, Graham Norton has interviewed everyone from Hollywood movie stars and game-changing musicians to sports icons and heavyweight politicians.

In short, he’s a man who knows what makes for a good interview. And, evidently, what doesn’t.

During a new interview with the Australian news website News.com.au, Graham was asked about whether his celebrity guests ever get nervous when they come on his show.

In response, he recalled an interview he did with Daryl Hannah, who is apparently “terrified of a studio audience”, and therefore struggles when it comes to talk shows.

“She did our show, and bless her, she wasn’t a great guest,” Graham said of the Splash star. “But what I loved was, because she got through it, afterwards she was high as a kite. She really felt like she’d done an amazing thing.”

“And I was thrilled for her that she had gotten through it,” he added, before pointing out: “It was still a very poor show.”

Daryl Hannah arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

However, Graham insisted he’s “always quite forgiving of people who are bad guests because it’s nobody’s job”.

“If you’re able to sit on the couch and string a funny story together, that really is a bonus – it isn’t part of your job description. So I think we’re lucky the number of people we get who can do it,” he said.

While Graham is mostly discreet when it comes to his more difficult famous interviewees, he has lifted the lid on one or two instances in the past.

Graham also had an unlikely pick for his favourite celebrity guest when asked about the subject back in 2019.