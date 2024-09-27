'Not On Our Show!': Graham Norton Reveals Surprising A-List Moment That Was Cut Out Of His Talk Show

Graham Norton BBC/So Television/Christopher Baines

Graham Norton has revealed one Hollywood star had an emotional moment on his famous couch that wound up being left on the cutting room floor.

The Iriish comedian was a guest on Thursday’s edition of This Morning, where hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard ask about the moments when things “go horribly wrong” while filming his talk show.

Advertisement

“Not really,” Graham claimed, pointing out: “The good thing about our show is that if anything goes wrong, it’s in!”

However, he did recall a moment involving a certain Oscar winner that wound up getting cut.

“I remember Jon Voigt once was telling a story about being young, and he made himself cry. We cut that out!” Graham revealed, joking: “Not on our show! No tears on our sofa. Gone!”

Asked if he’ll ever write a book about his time hosting his iconic chat show, Graham claimed: “That’s my retirement plan. The smell of burning bridges…”

Advertisement

A new season of The Graham Norton Show kicks off on Friday night, with A-list guests including Demi Moore, Lady Gaga and Colin Farrell sharing the sofa on the first episode of the latest run.

In the last few years, Graham has spoken candidly about his famous guests, including the one celeb who’s still on his wishlist – and the superstar who he claims “doesn’t make it easy” when it comes to interviewing them.

He also shared the one rule he has when it comes to booking guests for his talk show.