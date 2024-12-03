Graham Norton Unveils Star-Studded Line-Up For His New Year's Eve Special

Graham Norton BBC/So Television/The Graham Norton Show/Christopher Baines

The line-up for the final episode of Graham Norton’s talk show of 2024 has been unveiled.

A bonus episode of The Graham Norton Show is due to air on New Year’s Eve, where Robbie Williams will be discussing his new biopic Better Man (y’know, the one where he’s played by a CGI chimpanzee).

Robbie Williams via Associated Press

Advertisement

To see out the episode, the Angels singer will also be on double duty as Graham’s musical guest for the New Year’s Eve episode, which airs at 10.25pm on BBC One.

Motsi Mabuse BBC/Ray Burmiston

The BBC has already begun unveiling more information about what viewers should expect from their New Year’s Eve broadcasts this year.

Advertisement

Following in the footsteps of Eurovision star Sam Ryder and Olly Alexander, Sophie Ellis-Bextor will round off what’s been an unexpectedly epic year for her with a New Year’s Eve concert that promises “sparkles, singing, dancing” and a host of surprise guests.

Jools Holland will also be putting on his annual star-studded Hootenanny on BBC Two, which will be filmed the week before Christmas.

Before that, however, there’s also plenty of festive TV to look forward to on the BBC, including the last ever episode of Gavin & Stacey, the return of Wallace & Gromit and Christmas specials of Outnumbered, Doctor Who and Mrs Brown’s Boys.