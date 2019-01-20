Some of our favourite artists are currently waiting to find out if they’re going to be honoured with the most prestigious award in music, ahead of this year’s Grammys.
This year’s ceremony is still a little way off, but that doesn’t mean we’re any less excited for what promises to be a star-studded event. Here’s everything we know about it so far...
When and where are the 2019 Grammys taking place?
This year’s Grammys will take place on Sunday 10 February.
While 2018’s ceremony had a change of location and moved to New York’s Madison Square Garden, this year the event will return to the Staples Center, LA, where it’s usually held.
Timings-wise, UK fans tuning in will need to pull an all-nighter, as proceedings won’t kick off until around 1AM on what will be Monday 11 February.
Who’s hosting?
James Corden took on presenting duties for the past two years, but in 2019, singer/songwriter Alicia Keys will be hosting the show.
She said: “I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I’m going to bring that vibe and energy.
“I’m so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and magic. I’m especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year! It’s going UP on February 10!”
Which stars have been nominated this year?
This year, rapper Kendrick Lamar has more nominations than any other artist, with his contributions to the ‘Black Panther’ soundtrack earning him nods in a number of the top categories, including Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for ‘All The Stars’ and Album Of The Year.
We’re also pleased to see that a number of other HuffPost faves, including Janelle Monáe, Cardi B, Lady Gaga and Childish Gambino, are up for some of the top honours, while British stars Jorja Smith and Dua Lipa are both up for Best New Artist.
Who is performing at the 2019 Grammys?
Album Of The Year contender Post Malone will be taking to the stage, as will pop and R&B stars Janelle Monáe, Camila Cabello, Cardi B and Shawn Mendes.
Representing country music will be duo Dan + Shay, as well as singer/songwriter Kacey Musgraves.
How can we watch in the UK?
As always, E! will be bringing us all the action from the red carpet live, while 4Music usually air the ceremony the night after it takes place in the UK.
Unfortunately, there’s no legal way for British music fans to see the event live, but we will be tweeting along on the night, so you can follow the action on our Twitter page.