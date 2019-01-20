Some of our favourite artists are currently waiting to find out if they’re going to be honoured with the most prestigious award in music, ahead of this year’s Grammys.

This year’s ceremony is still a little way off, but that doesn’t mean we’re any less excited for what promises to be a star-studded event. Here’s everything we know about it so far...

When and where are the 2019 Grammys taking place?

This year’s Grammys will take place on Sunday 10 February.

While 2018’s ceremony had a change of location and moved to New York’s Madison Square Garden, this year the event will return to the Staples Center, LA, where it’s usually held.

Timings-wise, UK fans tuning in will need to pull an all-nighter, as proceedings won’t kick off until around 1AM on what will be Monday 11 February.

Who’s hosting?

James Corden took on presenting duties for the past two years, but in 2019, singer/songwriter Alicia Keys will be hosting the show.