Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock The Grammys red carpet in 2020

Reliable as ever, E! is at hand to bring you two hours of red carpet coverage. Because the Grammys is an American show, it all happens at fairly unsociable hours for those of us in the UK, but this year’s red carpet show kicks off at 10pm on Sunday 14 March. That means even if you don’t feel like staying up until the wee small hours for the main show (it is a school night, after all) you can probably squeeze in an hour or two of red carpet fun before bed. But how can we watch the Grammys main show in the UK?

Kevin Mazur/Getty Trevor Noah will host the Grammys in 2021