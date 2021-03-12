After the socially-distanced Golden Globes got 2021′s awards season off to an unusual start, it’s now time for the biggest names from the past year in music to have their efforts recognised, because the Grammys are here.
Like the Globes, the Grammys will be markedly different to make it as safe as possible, with no studio audience and multiple stages, with each artist having their own backstage area, so they don’t need to make unnecessary contact with anyone.
Thankfully, something we can still look forward to is an array of performances from A-list stars like Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, BTS, Taylor Swift and Megan Thee Stallion.
It’s all happening in California on Sunday night, but here’s how we Brits can get in on the fun…
The red carpet action is kicking off a little earlier than usual
Reliable as ever, E! is at hand to bring you two hours of red carpet coverage. Because the Grammys is an American show, it all happens at fairly unsociable hours for those of us in the UK, but this year’s red carpet show kicks off at 10pm on Sunday 14 March.
That means even if you don’t feel like staying up until the wee small hours for the main show (it is a school night, after all) you can probably squeeze in an hour or two of red carpet fun before bed.
But how can we watch the Grammys main show in the UK?
Well, as ever with these US ceremonies, this is where things do get a bit more complicated. The show will be broadcast live on CBS in the US, but if you want to watch it live here in Blighty… we’re afraid you’re out of luck, as there’s no way of legally watching the Grammys as they happen.
If you feel like staying up anyway, we’ll be covering the action as it plays out, so get following HuffPost UK on Twitter now so you don’t miss out.
In recent years, 4Music has shown the Grammys in full the following Monday evening. We’ve checked their listings, and there’s no signs of the Grammys there this time around, but we’ve contacted Channel 4 for comment, just in case that changes.