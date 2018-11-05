Grandad Who's Run 23 Ultra-Marathons Says Secret Is A Daily Cup Of Hot Chocolate And Wine Gums

A pensioner who has run 157 marathons and 23 ultra-marathons says the secret to his running success is hard work and a healthy diet, with a side of hot chocolate and wine gums. Bill Mitchell, 73, only began running in his early 60s and says that he’s now the fittest he’s ever been. The former merchant navy officer from Turnditch, Derbyshire, has run the infamous Marathon des Sables – a six-day, 250km endurance test where temperatures often exceed 50C – an astonishing three times. “A lot of people resign themselves to old age. I always say to people ‘you’re never too old to do anything’. The bottom line is anyone can do it as long as they’ve got the desire,” he said. Mitchell said he found his second ultra-marathon much easier than his first, and puts the success down to an unconventional diet plan. “I had hot chocolate every day. It was delicious. I also carried a small bag of wine gums with me,” he said.

Besides these treats however, Mitchell does follow a strict diet to ensure he’s healthy and fit. “I don’t eat meat, drink but I do eat oily fish. I have a very healthy diet and I don’t touch cream or butter or anything with a lot of fat in. I like my food to be quite dry to the extent that people don’t like it. If you’re doing things like this you need to have a healthy lifestyle,” he said. Despite only having run for 10 years, Mitchell has completed an astounding 157 marathons across the world as well as a total of 227 races. Mitchell said: “The first one in 2016 was a real challenge because they had the highest temperatures they’d ever had. I found the second race easier.”

