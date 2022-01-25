Grant Shapps Admits Boris Johnson Was 'Unwise' To Attend Birthday Bash In No.10

ITV News claimed a birthday party inside Downing Street’s Cabinet Room was attended by up to 30 people that afternoon for between 20 and 30 minutes.

Johnson’s wife Carrie and designer Lulu Lytle – who was renovating his Downing Street apartment – led staff in a chorus of happy birthday, the broadcaster said.

Lockdown rules in place at the time banned all indoor gatherings of more than two people and people were only permitted to meet in groups of six outdoors, providing they were socially distanced.

Shapps said he was “furious” with lockdown breakers, citing his own personal circumstances which prevented him from visiting his sick father in hospital for four months.

But he nevertheless sought to offer an explanation by saying Johnson did not organise the birthday party himself and that the staff who gathered for the event had already been working together.

And he cited the impending report by senior civil servant Sue Gray, who is investigating a spate of parties allegedly held in Downing Street during the pandemic.

He told Sky News: “It was his birthday and these are people that he worked with all the time.

“As I said, I don’t seek to defend it. This is for Sue Gray to decide on whether this was appropriate, she’ll make the recommendations.

“I think we can be pretty clear that the prime minister didn’t present the cake to himself. This is somebody coming in with that cake and I’ve explained to you that I’m furious with everybody who broke the rules.”

Johnson is facing fresh calls to resign following the allegations.

Labour leader Keir Starmer hit out at a “chaotic, rudderless government” and said: “He’s got to go.

ITV News said that picnic food from M&S was eaten during the afternoon gathering, with family friends were later hosted upstairs in the prime minister’s flat.

But Downing Street disputed the report – saying staff only “gathered briefly” in the Cabinet Room after a meeting.

“A group of staff working in No 10 that day gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the prime minister a happy birthday. He was there for less than ten minutes.” Of the evening event claim, they said: “This is totally untrue. In line with the rules at the time, the prime minister hosted a small number of family members outside that evening.”