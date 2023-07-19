Grant Shapps Mocked For 'Invoicing' Labour For Damage Caused By Just Stop Oil

Grant Shapps to Keir Starmer: “We will send you the invoice.” Future Publishing via Getty Images

Grant Shapps has faced ridicule for “invoicing” the Labour Party for damage caused to a government department building by activists Just Stop Oil.

Two campaigners from the climate group have admitted spraying orange paint onto the department for energy security and net zero’s headquarters in Westminster on Wednesday after it issued more than 100 new oil and gas licences in the UK.

In a letter to Labour leader Keir Starmer, Shapps, who runs the department as energy security and net zero secretary, made a spurious link between the opposition party and Just Stop Oil.

It’s based on Dale Vince, the green energy entrepreneur, donating money to Just Stop Oil and some Labour politicians, including leader Starmer.

But that’s not the same as Just Stop Oil funding the Labour Party. Yet, Shapps claims Labour are the “political wing” of Just Stop Oil.

🚨 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil Paint the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero



🦺 This morning, 2 supporters of Just Stop Oil have painted the department responsible for issuing over 100 new oil and gas licences in the UK.



🖋️ Sign up to take action at https://t.co/7BzUVS02dZ pic.twitter.com/wQwHVKoN8K — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 19, 2023

It’s a familiar attack line from the Conservatives – and one that fell apart under light scrutiny on BBC Question Time.

By that principle, the Conservatives would be responsible for any of its donors’ actions – which could be eye-wateringly expensive.

In his letter, Shapps said: “I am writing to you to ask you to pay to repair the damage to the department. The British public should not have to foot the bill for your mates in Just Stop Oil.”

Shapps claimed the damages are worth £3,000 to £4,000, adding: “We will send you the invoice.”

I’ve written to @Keir_Starmer to request he pays for the criminal damage the Just Stop Oil attacks on the Energy Security Department caused this morning



As the political wing of Just Stop Oil, it is the Labour Party not the taxpayer that should be paying the bill pic.twitter.com/UAPT6gWUEK — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) July 19, 2023

Just Stop Oil activists last Friday disrupted the opening night of the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall after running on to the stage, setting off confetti cannon and sounding air horns.

Protesters have also disrupted sporting events across Britain this year, including the Ashes and Wimbledon, as well as other events such as the Chelsea Flower Show.

No-one on Twitter seemed especially persuaded by the Shapps “stunt”.

Oh, I didn’t realise it worked like this! @grantshapps can I invoice you for the extra cost of my mortgage, energy bills and food which your party incontrovertibly caused? https://t.co/a1lNEwWk1g — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) July 19, 2023

I’ve written to @grantshapps to request he pays for the damage to my shirt that a leaky biro caused this morning.



As the political wing of things that don't work properly, it is the Conservative Party not me that should be paying the bill. — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) July 19, 2023

I am not convinced that “political parties are liable for costs incurred by independent organisations that their donors have also donated to” is a line the Tories want to go down. https://t.co/CunDksqAKy — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) July 19, 2023

Is it ok now to use Parliamentary post and paper for political stunts? — Jacqui Smith (@Jacqui_Smith1) July 19, 2023

Increasingly find myself reading tweets from ministers and needing to double if not triple check they're not a parody https://t.co/VWdqdr9fvg — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) July 19, 2023

Grant is going to need a physiotherapist to recover from this reach https://t.co/olUKYBraA3 — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) July 19, 2023

“I’ve written to Keir Starmer to request he pays for something done by a group nothing to do with Labour. Now watch me drink this fourth cup of imaginary coffee.” https://t.co/tzSx51xfyV pic.twitter.com/bGE8AR4KxC — Paul Bloomfield (@AdolphusSpriggs) July 19, 2023

