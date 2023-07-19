Grant Shapps Mocked For 'Invoicing' Labour For Damage Caused By Just Stop Oil

Grant Shapps has faced ridicule for “invoicing” the Labour Party for damage caused to a government department building by activists Just Stop Oil.
Two campaigners from the climate group have admitted spraying orange paint onto the department for energy security and net zero’s headquarters in Westminster on Wednesday after it issued more than 100 new oil and gas licences in the UK.
In a letter to Labour leader Keir Starmer, Shapps, who runs the department as energy security and net zero secretary, made a spurious link between the opposition party and Just Stop Oil.
It’s based on Dale Vince, the green energy entrepreneur, donating money to Just Stop Oil and some Labour politicians, including leader Starmer.
But that’s not the same as Just Stop Oil funding the Labour Party. Yet, Shapps claims Labour are the “political wing” of Just Stop Oil.
It’s a familiar attack line from the Conservatives – and one that fell apart under light scrutiny on BBC Question Time.
By that principle, the Conservatives would be responsible for any of its donors’ actions – which could be eye-wateringly expensive.
In his letter, Shapps said: “I am writing to you to ask you to pay to repair the damage to the department. The British public should not have to foot the bill for your mates in Just Stop Oil.”
Shapps claimed the damages are worth £3,000 to £4,000, adding: “We will send you the invoice.”
Just Stop Oil activists last Friday disrupted the opening night of the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall after running on to the stage, setting off confetti cannon and sounding air horns.
On the same night, three activists interrupted the start of the live Channel 4 comedy show, The Last Leg.
Protesters have also disrupted sporting events across Britain this year, including the Ashes and Wimbledon, as well as other events such as the Chelsea Flower Show.
No-one on Twitter seemed especially persuaded by the Shapps “stunt”.