Forget about the Hollywood Handshake, it was all about the Halloween Handshake during the latest episode of The Great British Bake Off.

The Channel 4 baking show served up some frighteningly good bakes during its first ever Halloween-themed show, which saw two bakers receive a Hollywood Halloween handshake.

On Tuesday’s show, the bakers were tasked with making an apple cake, S’mores and Jack-O’-Lantern-inspired showstoppers.

The episode saw both Syabira and Maxy receive a coveted handshake from judge Paul Hollywood.

Syabira, who earned her first handshake of the competition, had been worried after the judges criticised her last week for a lack of taste in her baking.

The cardiovascular research associate said: “First the handshake and (then) they said my flavour is back.”

However, Dame Prue Leith said Syabira was “off her head” for her orange and truffle flavour combo in the biscuits featured in her spooky spider showstopper.

Dame Prue said: “It’s astonishing to look at and everything is neatly and delicately done.

“(The peanut biscuit) is perfect…(but) Syabira you’re off your head, honestly – orange and truffle does not go in a biscuit.”

Despite Prue not being a fan of her biscuit flavour combo, Syabira was still crowned star baker, with Paul noting that she had faced little competition this week.

It wasn’t such good news for Dawn though, who became the sixth contestant to leave the competition.

The IT manager, 60, was eliminated after failing to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith.

“Our merry band will remain friends, I’m sure of that!”

Following the announcement of her departure, Dawn said: “I really don’t want to shed tears over it because it’s been the most amazing experience.

“My kids will be like, mum doesn’t do emotion, what the hell is going on?”