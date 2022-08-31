There are just two weeks to go until Bake Off returns to our screens via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

Channel 4 has confirmed the start date for the upcoming 13th series of the Great British Bake Off – with just two weeks to wait until the famous tent reopens.

On Wednesday afternoon, the show shared a post to its official Twitter account, which read: “In knead of some good news? Here’s a little something…

“The Great British Bake Off is back on your screens on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm!”

While Bake Off has made several tweaks to its presenting and judging line-ups over the years, it’s been confirmed that the forthcoming series will mark the return of Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, who all posed for a group selfie on the set of the reality show to announce its return.

In knead of some good news? Here’s a little something…



Paul is the longest-serving member of the Bake Off family, having been with the show since its inception on the BBC back in 2010.

Prue took over as a judge when the show made the jump to Channel 4 in 2017, which was also when Noel began presenting.

Former Little Britain star Matt took over co-hosting duties from Sandi Toksvig in 2020, with this year marking his third season at the helm.

Paul and Prue in the Bake Off tent C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon via Press Association Images

Giuseppe Dell’Anno was crowned last year’s Bake Off champion, with other notable past winners including TV cook Nadiya Hussain and John Whaite, who last year made it to the final of Strictly Come Dancing.