Joe Lycett has announced his departure from the Great British Sewing Bee.
The comedian has fronted the Sewing Bee for the last three seasons, but told fans on Thursday afternoon that he was handing over the reins.
In a tweet revealing his exit, he explained: “A bit of news: I loved my journey on @sewingbee but I’ve decided it is time for me to go.”
Following this, it was confirmed that comedian Sara Pascoe would be taking over the Sewing Bee from next series onwards.
“My friend the great Sara Pascoe will be the new host and I know she will be fantastic. Big love to all the brilliant team, and go Sara!” he added.
Fans of the Sewing Bee might remember Sara from her appearance in the celebrity version of the show which aired over the festive period.
Welcoming their new recruit, a post on the official Sewing Bee Twitter page enthused: “We’re bursting at the seams with joy that @sarapascoe will be joining Sewing Bee as our new host. Welcome to the family, Sara!”
The tweet also included a photo of Sara with judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young, both of whom are expected to return when Sewing Bee airs in 2022.
In a follow-up tweet, Sara said she was “beyond excited and very very happy” with her new presenting role.
The Great British Sewing Bee – a sartorial reimagining of the Great British Bake Off, for those who couldn’t guess that from its name – debuted in 2013, with Claudia Winkleman hosting its first four seasons.
Joe Lycett took over presenting duties when the show returned after a three-year hiatus in 2019.