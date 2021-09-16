Joe Lycett has announced his departure from the Great British Sewing Bee.

The comedian has fronted the Sewing Bee for the last three seasons, but told fans on Thursday afternoon that he was handing over the reins.

In a tweet revealing his exit, he explained: “A bit of news: I loved my journey on @sewingbee but I’ve decided it is time for me to go.”

Following this, it was confirmed that comedian Sara Pascoe would be taking over the Sewing Bee from next series onwards.

“My friend the great Sara Pascoe will be the new host and I know she will be fantastic. Big love to all the brilliant team, and go Sara!” he added.