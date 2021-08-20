Channel 4 Joe Lycett's walk-off on Steph's Packed Lunch was not all it seemed

“I was worried no one would notice,” he recalled. “If a tree falls on The Steph Show and no one is there to tweet about it, does Simon Rimmer still get to make a cheesecake?” “However, within seconds of them cutting to commercials, this started happening,” Joe continued, displaying tweets about the incident on screen. “Within an hour I was in the Express, and by the end of the day we were all over the papers… by the following morning, coverage had even reached the Danish press and Lad Bible.” Joe admitted: “At this point I had friends and family calling to see if I was OK, and I was genuinely starting to think, ‘has this gone a bit too far?’. It was actually getting quite scary how many people were believing it. “So it was time to tell the truth, and I posted a statement on Instagram admitting that I had planned the whole thing. The explanation made even bigger waves than the original stunt, I started trending on Twitter, and it got on the front page of BBC News. Up yours, Covid!”

Channel 4 Joe shared his version of events on Joe Lycett's Got Your Back