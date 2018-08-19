Met Police Police are trying to trace Joe Xuereb following a violent attack on two women on Sunday in Greenwich.

Police are hunting a 27-year-old man following a “horrific” hammer attack on a mother and daughter in Greenwich on Sunday.

The two women were violently assaulted at about midday on Adderley Gardens.

The women, believed to be aged 64 and 30, were taken to south London hospitals where they both remain in a critical condition.

Detectives want to speak to Joe Xuereb, who is believed to have mental health issues.

Police released a photo of him on Sunday and he is described as white, with short and light-coloured hair.

He was wearing beige trousers, a white top and black trainers and was last seen travelling on a black and orange push bike, police said.

A hammer was recovered by officers and police believe this may have been used in the assaults.

Police urged members of the public not to approach Xuereb if they see him, but to call 999.

The women’s next-of-kin have been informed.

Detective Superintendent Jane Corrigan said: “I would like to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to trace Xuereb and question him in relation to the horrific attack which has left two women fighting for their lives.

“I would urge anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact the police on 999, and would like to remind the public not to approach him if seen.”