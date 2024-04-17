Greg Rutherford Shares Graphic Post-Surgery Photos After Grisly Dancing On Ice Accident

Greg Rutherford pictured during his time on Dancing On Ice Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

Olympian Greg Rutherford has updated fans on his recovery after suffering a serious injury during training for this year’s Dancing On Ice.

The gold medallist made it to the top four of the ITV skating show earlier this year, but was forced to pull out of the competition ahead of the finale after an accident in rehearsals.

Posting on his Instagram story before undergoing surgery last month, Greg explained: “I’ve been a bit busy and obviously just recovering from the initial injury before I had the surgery.

“Long story short, I leapt through the legs of [Dancing On Ice professionals] Brendyn [Hatfield] and Colin [Grafton] and managed to tear all of my abs as well as herniate. So I effectively gave myself a C-section.”

On Tuesday evening, Greg shared candid photos of the aftermath of his stomach surgery, and shared how he’s been recovering.

“I’m almost four weeks post-op now and feeling so much better,” the long jumper said.

“I can move around with almost no feeling of pain and the wound has now closed and healed.”

Noting that the second photo of his Instagram collage showed “the insane swelling I initially had”, he added: “I can’t tense my abs properly still, but that’s coming.”

Please be warned that the below images are a little on the graphic side:

“I’m back on Insta and thought I’d gross everyone out,” he joked when sharing the same photos on his Instagram story. “But it is a positive update.”

After retiring from the long jump, Greg had begun training in a new field, the bobsleigh, with the hope of representing Team GB at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

However, he was forced to drop these plans due to an injury, which was part of his motivation for signing up for Dancing On Ice.

“I like a challenge and I needed a reason to go out and do stuff again and here we are,” he said when he was first announced for the line-up.