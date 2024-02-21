The Voice UK Is Trying Something Different For This Year's Series As New Coaches Are Announced

The Voice UK will return to ITV later this year ITV/Rachel Joseph/Shutterstock

The Voice UK has announced three new additions to its panel ahead of this year’s series.

Last year, the show made headlines when it was announced that Anne-Marie and Olly Murs were not being invited back as coaches, with the latter making no secret of his disappointment at producers’ decision.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was confirmed that Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am will be staying on when the show returns, with some new additions to the team.

In a twist to the show’s usual format, the McFly stars will make their decisions as a team, with both musicians having to agree before their chair spins at the blind audition phase.

Introducing your Superstar coaches for 2024 and a Voice UK first… The double chair! ✌️🎤 #TheVoiceUK @ITV pic.twitter.com/tAA012pNqw — The Voice UK (@thevoiceuk) February 21, 2024

“To be making The Voice UK history as the first ever double chair combo is going to be epic and we’re both ready for the challenge,” they said (in unison, we suppose).

“And of course, we couldn’t ask to be in greater company than our fellow Voice family members [...] Roll on the talent!”

Last year saw the ITV talent show crowning its first ever group winners in vocal duo Jen & Liv, who were mentored by Will.i.am, the only coach to have appeared on every series of The Voice UK.