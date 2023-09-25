Olly Murs on The Voice UK panel ITV/Rachel Joseph/Shutterstock

Olly Murs has spoken out after being seemingly dropped from the line-up of coaches on The Voice.

The former X Factor finalist has been part of the ITV singing competition for the last four seasons, where he’s appeared most recently alongside Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am and Anne-Marie.

However, in a new interview with The Sun, Olly said he was “gutted” to have been told he “won’t be back on the show” in future series.

“It’s a bit of a shock, to be honest. I didn’t really expect that to come,” he told the tabloid.

“But I don’t want to sit here like other artists might, and shine and gloss this up and say, ‘It was my decision’. I don’t want to do that.

“I don’t want to bulls**t my fans or bulls**t people who watch the show, and say, ‘Oh, it was an amicable decision to leave — I’ve got lots of things on next year, I can’t do it any more’. No.

“Genuinely, I accept their ­decision, and they’ll find someone great, I’m sure. But am I going to miss it? Yeah. Did I want to leave? No.”

He insisted: “I still have a great ­relationship with ITV and I don’t actually think it was their decision as such — it was probably more Talpa [the production company behind The Voice UK].

“They told my team they’re looking at new people. I don’t know if anyone knows yet, but I will really miss Tom, especially as I got very close to him.”

“I’ve had knockbacks in my career before, I will be fine. Something exciting will come along,” Olly added.

“But this year has been such a year of positives for me, I always thought something bad might come around . . . and I guess this is it.”

An ITV spokesperson told HuffPost UK that The Voice UK will return for a new series later this year, with Olly once again set to join Sir Tom, Will.i.am and Anne-Marie on the panel.

However, they added: “Details of the 2024 series will be confirmed in due course.”

HuffPost UK has also contacted Talpa for comment.

After a music career that included four number one singles, Olly’s moved into TV in 2011, when he and Caroline Flack co-presented two seasons of The Xtra Factor, after which they briefly fronted the main show in 2015.