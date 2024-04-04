Sharon Osbourne Reveals 1 Elaborate Demand She Had For Her Celebrity Big Brother Stint

Sharon Osbourne on her first night in the Celebrity Big Brother house Shutterstock for Big Brother

Sharon Osbourne has revealed that Celebrity Big Brother bosses made one very specific allowance for her during her time in the house.

Last month, Sharon became CBB’s first ever “lodger”, staying in the famous residence for a short time and taking part in twists to help eliminate the celebrity housemates.

Advertisement

Reflecting on her time on the reality show during the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Sharon said she’d initially sent ITV on their way when they asked her about taking part.

“I was like, ‘I ain’t playing games, I’m not going into a house and sharing a toilet at my age with a sea of people I don’t know’, you share a shower, blah blah blah, I was like, ‘no’,” she shared.

“And then, they came back with, ‘you can have your own room, you can have your own bathroom, and you can just stay a short time and be the person that eliminates people’.”

Sharon also admitted she had around six suitcases with her in the house, prompting son Jack Osbourne to point out: “You were there eight fucking days!”

Advertisement

“Yeah, but I have needs!” Sharon explained.

Later in the conversation, Sharon’s daughter Kelly spoke about her mum’s pearl-heavy eviction outfit, prompting Jack to question exactly how much jewellery she took into the house with her.

Sharon left the Celebrity Big Brother house dripping in pearls James Veysey/Shutterstock

“They put a safe in for me!” she then shared. “They were so nice – every producer, they were a really good team. They let me bring all my products in, I had all my essential oils – they were really good.”

Apparently, though, advertising rules meant all of Sharon’s products had to have their labels obscured by black tape, leaving the former X Factor judge “confused about what the fuck I was putting on because I couldn’t see what it was”.

On the subject of who she’ll stay in touch with, Sharon named Bradley Riches (“my baby boy”), winner David Potts, Nikita Kuzmin, Levi Roots and Zeze Millz, although there were apparently two in particular that she didn’t like.

Advertisement

“They were both women and leave it at that,” she cryptically explained. “I don’t want to embarrass anyone. They weren’t mean to me, they just… they were hustlers. When you’re desperate with it, it’s kind of cringe.”

The latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast also saw Sharon doubling down on disparaging comments she made about James Corden while in the CBB house.