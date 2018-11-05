‘Masterchef’ judge Gregg Wallace has revealed his wife Anne-Marie is expecting a baby boy.

The couple made the announcement in a joint interview with OK! Magazine, revealing that while they had initially been planning to undergo IVF treatment, Anne-Marie eventually conceived naturally after two years of trying.

Gregg, who already has two teenage children from his second marriage, has said that he and Anne-Marie have only planned to have one child together, as he fears that he’s “too old” for any more at 54.