Volunteers 'Filled The Void' After Flawed Council Response To Grenfell Fire, Report Finds

Weak leadership at the Kensington and Chelsea council meant the local community had to step in and “fill the void” in the wake of the Grenfell disaster, a report has found.

The local authority was slow to provide direction and information, the report from Muslim Aid, published on Wednesday, says, meaning volunteers were “on the front line” and had to act swiftly to distribute food, donations, cash and provide support to those affected by the devastating blaze.

The head of Muslim Aid, Jehangir Malik, said: “I would have expected this chaos in a developing country, because almost always there is poor infrastructure. I honestly thought we had better disaster preparedness and response systems here in the UK. ”

He added that the “spirit of humanitarian action” by local organisations, businesses and volunteers “filled the void where there was a lack of official direction, coordination and information.”

The report said that in the first chaotic days and weeks, “there were examples of timely, effective action, much of it from local organisations with no experience or training in emergency response, complemented at times by key expertise from outside.”

The study of the response was launched in partnership with many local organisations and religious groups who provided key support to survivors in the aftermath of the fire, which killed 72 people.

The organisations include the Al Manaar Cultural Heritage Centre and mosque, the Clement James Centre, Notting Hill Methodist Church and the Rugby Portobello Trust – all of which are located near the charred remains of the 24-storey tower.