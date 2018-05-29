Bereaved Father Blames Firefighters For Five-Year-Old's Grenfell Blaze Death

Grenfell Inquiry Paulo Tekle with his two sons.

A five-year-old boy who died in the Grenfell Tower fire could still be alive if he had not followed the advice of firefighters who told his family to stay in their 18th floor flat, his bereaved father said on Tuesday. Paulo Tekle lost his son Isaac Paulos to the blaze last year, and told the Grenfell Inquiry commemoration hearings that he remembered his son as a “beautiful little boy, with so much potential”.

“I want the truth. I will not have peace until I have the truth. I want to know why I was physically stopped from leaving the flat at about 2am. “Why we were kept inside for so long?... I want answers. If I had not listened to the fire brigade my son would have likely been alive today,” he said. Isaac was last seen trying to escape the blaze with neighbours and family, but reportedly got lost in the smoke. His father said he kept ringing the fire brigade, who repeatedly told the family to stay put even as neighbours were calling them, telling them to get out. “Every day I ask myself the same question: what if I had not listened and we had left right then and there? My Isaac would be here today? I will not be sitting here telling you about my boy and our pain?” he told the hearing room at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel in London. “I have lost my five-year-old boy. My firstborn. Before we had a chance to live together and grow together.” Eleven other victims will also be remembered on Tuesday. Tributes were also delivered to Mariem Elgwahry, 27, and Eslah Elgwahry, 64, who were recovered from the 23rd floor.

Other Mariem Elgwahry lived with her mother on the 23rd floor of Grenfell.