Fire Boss Sent Father Back Into Grenfell Blaze Despite Thinking He 'Wouldn't Survive'

Grenfell Inquiry London Fire Brigade Station Manager Jason Oliff gives evidence on Monday into the public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire

A London fire chief has described the “impossible decision” to advise a man to go back into the blaze to find his daughters, knowing that he “probably wouldn’t survive”.

Jason Oliff, who was acting as the officer of the day during the blaze that claimed 72 lives in June last year, recalled trying to help a 999 call operator deal with a man trapped on the 21st floor with his heavily pregnant wife and three children.

Oliff, who was responsible for relaying information from 999 calls made by trapped residents to the aid rescue efforts, said his advice ultimately came down to “what if it was me”.

“I told the operator ‘tell him to go back and get his daughters’,” Oliff wrote in written evidence given to a public inquiry into the fire on 14 June last year.

The inquiry aims to “examine the circumstances leading up to and surrounding the fire” to establish the facts and make recommendations as to the “action needed to prevent a similar tragedy happening again”.

Oliff continued: “I knew in saying this that, the male probably wouldn’t survive, but my thinking was that if it was me, I wouldn’t want to get out of that tower without my family and live with that for the rest of my life.”

Oliff’s evidence recalled how the emergency call taker had advised the man to “gather his family and make his way out of the tower” and how no firefighters were present in the smoke-filled stairwell of the west London tower to assist them.