Game of Phones: Every week I’ll pick a game for iOS or Android that’s perfect for long journeys, the commute or just when you want to switch off from the outside world.

For myself and many other gamers above a certain age threshold, Grim Fandango has a very special place in our hearts. Released in 1998 during the glory years of PC gaming it was a triumph in witty, interactive storytelling.

That you can, almost 20 years later, now download this game onto your iPhone is a testament to the its timeless quality.

The game’s setting and design are unlike anything you’ve played before and place you in a world where the Aztec belief of afterlife has been married to the genre of 1930′s film noir.

Within this world you play Manuel “Manny” Calavera, a travel agent for the lost souls who must make the journey through the land of the dead towards the Ninth Underworld. The better you were alive, the nicer your mode of transport will be with the best being a train that takes four minutes, and the worst being on foot and that takes four years.