Game of Phones: Every week I’ll pick a game for iOS or Android that’s perfect for long journeys, the commute or just when you want to switch off from the outside world.

The perfect smartphone game should be easy to pick up, addictive to play and easy to put down. In essence it should be able to demand your complete attention for all of around 15mins at most.

Hitman Sniper is the purest form of that recipe and as a result it has remained stoically on every phone I’ve owned since it came out in 2016.

The premise is fantastically simple: you are Agent 47 from the renowned Hitman series of video games. You are presented with a vast mansion filled with the worst types of human beings and using the same level of inventiveness that the Hitman series is renowned for your job is to dispatch of these criminals one after the other.