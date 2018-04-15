'Rayman Adventures' Is A Game That Will Always Leave You Smiling

Game of Phones: Every week I’ll pick a new game for iOS or Android that’s perfect for long journeys, the commute or just when you want to switch off from the outside world.
Everyone remembers Rayman, whether it’s directly, through a friend or a sibling. Like Crash Bandicoot and Mario before him these characters came to define the last great generation of platforming games on the Nintendo N64 and PlayStation.
It is with enormous glee then that I can happily report that you can in fact play Rayman on your smartphone and it’s honestly really great.
‘Rayman Adventures’ is effectively an iPhone-optimised version of the ‘Rayman Legends’ game that was released for consoles in 2013.
Now ‘Rayman Legends’ is widely considered to be one of the finest platforming games ever made and to be able to experience even just a glimmer of that brilliance on your smartphone is a joy to behold.
The game is completely hand drawn and it looks absolutely stunning on the screen of a smartphone or tablet.
Unlike the console version, ‘Adventures’ is a runner which means that you’re constantly running either left or right, you can then tap and swipe to either jump, duck, kick or slam your way through the levels.
This is a blessing and a curse in that like ‘Super Mario Run’ this is a game about timing, but a curse in that you never really feel like you’re exploring the levels properly.
Thankfully the game’s visuals and audio are so utterly enchanting that you probably won’t care. If you want to escape for 10mins and know that you’ll be brought back to reality with a smile on your face then ‘Rayman Adventures’ is for you.
‘Rayman Adventures’ is available now for iOS and Android and is free to download.