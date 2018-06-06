The death toll from the Guatemalan eruption has climbed to 75 and nearly 200 people remain missing, authorities have said, as they warned the Fuego volcano was showing signs of greater activity on Tuesday night.

The country’s meteorological institute, Insivumeh, heightened its warnings after the volcano erupted again on Tuesday, forcing evacuations and sending rescue workers scrambling for cover.

The peak had its most devastating eruption in more than four decades on Sunday, showering ash on a wide area and sending lava flows through nearby towns.

The national disaster agency, Conred, said 192 people remained missing after the disaster, with the death toll rising to at least 75.

“The conditions are extremely critical at this moment,” Insivumeh Director Eddy Sánchez told reporters.