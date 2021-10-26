Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She 'Almost Died' While Giving Birth To Daughter Apple: 'It Was Not Good'

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed she nearly died while giving birth to her daughter Apple.

The Hollywood star is mother to the 17-year-old with ex-husband Chris Martin, with whom she also has a 15-year-old son Moses.

In an interview with the Armchair Expert podcast, Gwyneth told of how both she and Apple nearly lost their lives when she ran into complications during labour.

“I had two cesareans,” she said. “My daughter was an emergency. It was crazy—we almost died. It was, like, not good.”

The star did not go into more detail about the traumatic birth, but went on to add: “Anyway, there’s a big scar across your body, and you’re like, ‘Oh, wow, that didn’t used to be there.’ And it’s not that it’s bad, or you want to judge it, but you’re just like, ‘Oh, my god.’”