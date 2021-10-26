Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She 'Almost Died' While Giving Birth To Daughter Apple: 'It Was Not Good'

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed she nearly died while giving birth to her daughter Apple.
The Hollywood star is mother to the 17-year-old with ex-husband Chris Martin, with whom she also has a 15-year-old son Moses.
In an interview with the Armchair Expert podcast, Gwyneth told of how both she and Apple nearly lost their lives when she ran into complications during labour.
“I had two cesareans,” she said. “My daughter was an emergency. It was crazy—we almost died. It was, like, not good.”
The star did not go into more detail about the traumatic birth, but went on to add: “Anyway, there’s a big scar across your body, and you’re like, ‘Oh, wow, that didn’t used to be there.’ And it’s not that it’s bad, or you want to judge it, but you’re just like, ‘Oh, my god.’”
Last year, Gwyneth opened up about the difficulties of co-parenting with an ex.
She and Coldplay frontman Chris “consciously uncoupled” in 2014 after 10 years of marriage.
Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, she said: “It’s like you’re ending a marriage, but you’re still in a family. That’s how it will be forever.
“Some days it’s not as good as it looks. We also have good days and bad days, but I think it’s driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and what’s best for the kids.”
Last week, the Goop founder revealed how her sex-toy merchandise now has her teenage son’s approval.