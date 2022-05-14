It seemed like Goop’s crappiest idea yet.

Earlier this week, Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle company posted a photo of its new disposable diaper, “The Diapér,” which cost $120 (£97) for a pack of 12.

Advertisement

Goop described the diaper on Instagram as lined “with virgin alpaca wool and fastened with amber gemstones, known for their ancient emotional-cleansing properties.”

Goop has a long history of slinging questionable and ridiculous lifestyle products — including (but not limited to) its notorious jade “vagina” egg and a candle called This Smells Like My Vagina.

Advertisement

Yet the luxury disposable diaper seemed like a step too far, even for Paltrow. The timing of its launch also felt off, due to the current baby formula shortage.

So, naturally, people got pissed … but it seems that was precisely the point.

Advertisement

Paltrow posted a video Thursday revealing that she’s well aware of Goop’s notoriety and had used it against everyone for a pretty solid troll.

“Goop launched a luxury disposable diaper at $120 for a pack of 12 and there was a lot of outrage. Good,” Paltrow said in the video. “If treating diapers like a luxury makes you mad, so should taxing them like a luxury.”

She then confirmed that The Diapér was fake, and meant to anger people to draw their attention to another issue.

The video’s caption urged people to donate to the organisation Baby2Baby “to help provide diapers, formula, and other essentials to families in need.”

Advertisement

“Despite the absolute necessity of diapers, in 33 states, they aren’t treated as an essential item,” the caption read. “They’re taxed as a luxury good. (We priced our fictional Diapérs at $120, because that is what the diaper tax could cost families annually).”