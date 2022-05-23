Gwyneth Paltrow Schools Fan Claiming Kourtney Kardashian Ripped Off Goop

There’s no beef (high-grade wagyu, presumably) between Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian over their wellness brands.
The Goop founder cleared the rarefied air between herself and the reality TV star, who created her own similarly named company, Poosh, addressing claims that the lifestyle site is a clear rip-off of Paltrow’s long-running business.
While soliciting questions from fans via Instagram over the weekend, the Oscar winner was asked, “Are you upset that Poosh copied you?”
Instead of simply skipping the query or possibly even shading Kourtney, Gwyneth chose to unpack why there would be a rivalry between fellow businesswomen in the first place.
“This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy bullshit; there is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams,” she wrote.
“I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it comes from.”
“Now, I get so happy when I see new wellness businesses. There is a place for all of us, plus @kourtneykardash is a really good person,” she continued.
Gwynnie ended her message with the hashtag ”#KRAVISFOREVER,” a reference to Kardashian’s romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The pair are currently in Italy with the rest of the famous family following their European nuptials.
When Kourtney first launched her brand back in 2019, many believed it was a Goop copycat, given both contain double O’s in their names, hawk highly priced beauty and wellness products, and frequently dabble in pseudo-science.
A smattering of articles circulated at the time accusing Poosh of being a “useless rip-off of Goop” and the reality star of trying to be the “next Gwyneth Paltrow.”
Kourtney’s company, however, is named after her daughter Penelope, who goes by the nickname Poosh.
And, in case you needed any more evidence that there’s no bad blood between the two stars, look no further than Travis’s recent house tour.
While showing off his bedroom to Architectural Digest, Goop’s infamous “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle sits on the drummer’s bedside table.
Except, however, the label on his candle reads, “This Smells Like Kourtney’s Orgasm,” which presumably means he received a custom order from Gwyneth herself.