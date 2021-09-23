Above: Haitian immigrants cross the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas on September 20, 2021 to Ciudad Acuna, Mexico.

Migrants are gathering in their thousands at the bridge between Texas and Mexico as they try to seek refuge in the States.

A recent surge in numbers has seen the camp at the US city of Del Rio struggle to provide for the crowds, meaning migrants are regularly crossing back over the river Rio Grande to get resources from Mexico.

More than 10,000 migrants – the majority from disaster-hit Haiti – are desperately trying to start a new life in the States, but US authorities are trying anything to deter them.

The States has devised a plan with Mexico to fly migrants away from the border camps back to their Haitian homes.

Since Sunday, more than 500 Haitians have been deported from the camp by Del Rio, while Mexico has been flying refugees on its side of the border to the south, towards Guatemala.

Mexico also spoke to the Haitian government and promised repatriation flights would be offered only to those “who wish to return to their country”.

Yet, many migrants reacted furiously once they were returned to the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince and were pictured chasing after the plane.

Migrants are being detained by Mexico’s national migration institute as well, picked up from the border city of Ciudad Acuna.

Filippo Grandi – the head of the UN refugee agency – has even said the continuous US expulsions could now violate international law.

Daniel Foote, Biden’s special envoy to Haiti, handed in his resignation protesting the “inhumane” expulsion of Haitian migrants on Thursday back to a country where armed gangs pose a major danger to daily life.

He said: “Our policy approach to Haiti remains deeply flawed, and my policy recommendations have been ignored and dismissed.”

US Border Control authorities were seen using “whips”, or reins, to control crowds of migrants at the border earlier this week. The White House has now confirmed the agents photographed had been pulled from the operation.

Del Rio mayor Bruno Lozano has also admitted that the migrants’ current way of life was unsustainable, explaining: “The facilities, the quality of life, the standard of living is all being stretched beyond its capabilities. This is unprecedented, this is beyond surreal.

“This has affected everyone in the community.”