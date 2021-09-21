Shocking Video Shows US Border Patrol 'Using Whips' On Haitian Migrants

US border patrol officers appear to use whips to deter Haitian migrants in a series of shocking photographs and in a video which emerged on Monday. It followed earlier images of a US border guard on horseback charging at migrants near a camp in Texas, Del Rio. Some Haitian migrants have been crossing the US-Mexico border and entering Mexico’s Cicudad Acuna to buy food and water as the Texas camp is in short supply. Temperatures also crept up to 40 degrees Celsius on Monday, leaving people struggling. Reuters witnesses saw officers on horseback with cowboy hats blocking the migrants’ path and one even swung a cord near a migrant’s face. Other Haitians returned to Mexico out of fear they would be deported back to their home country by the US. It’s thought the “whips” used against the migrants might have been long reins, which department of homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said are using to “ensure control of the horse”.

PAUL RATJE via Getty Images A border patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant from entering a camp in Del Rio, Texas

John Moore via Getty Images US border patrol agents interact with Haitian immigrants on the bank of the Rio Grande in Del Rio, Texas on Monday

The footage stunned many on social media, and the US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said the “unacceptable” response was being investigated. He also noted that patrol officers were operating in a difficult environment, trying to protect migrants while searching for smugglers.

PAUL RATJE via Getty Images A US Border Patrol agent on horseback uses the reins as he tries to stop Haitian migrants

PAUL RATJE via Getty Images A US border patrol officer on horseback at the US-Mexico border in Sunland Park

The White House’s press secretary Jen Psaki was also asked about the incident, and replied: “I don’t have the full context. I can’t imagine what context would make that appropriate. But I don’t have additional details.” She added: “I don’t think anyone seeing that footage would think it was acceptable or appropriate.” When asked what the Biden administration will do in response, Psaki said: “We just saw this footage, we just have to get more information on it.” Pressed further, she said: “Of course, they should never be able to do that again. I don’t know what the circumstances would be. It’s obviously horrific.”

Here’s what the White House had to say about reports of U.S. Border Patrol officers appearing to use whips on Haitian migrants pic.twitter.com/NMtUeV3cvo — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 21, 2021