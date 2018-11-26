Half Of Lonely People Fear Something Will Happen To Them And No One Will Notice

Imagine living in constant fear that if you suddenly collapsed in your home, no one would notice for weeks and maybe even months. Well, that’s the heartbreaking reality for the more than half of UK adults who identify as lonely, according to the British Red Cross.

A poll of more than 4,000 UK adults revealed over a third (35 per cent) of adults often feel alone and with no one to turn to. Young adults (72 per cent) and people living in urban areas (61 per cent) were the groups most likely to suffer, the survey found. However, it’s worth bearing in mind that older people find it hardest to admit they are lonely, suggests the Campaign to End Loneliness.

Andy Ross, 52, from Bristol, has bowel cancer and found himself feeling lonely after being discharged from hospital following surgery, with no one to turn to.

“I was in crisis. I couldn’t speak, I couldn’t move,” he said. “I had no one coming in to visit me. I was on my own. Loneliness is a dreadful place to find yourself in, it’s a killer. All I kept thinking was it’s not the cancer that’s going to kill me, it’s the loneliness.”

