It’s half term and the kids have a whole week off school. A week of fun, right? Wrong. It’s day one and parents are already eye-rolling at the prospect of it.

Some have been up since the crack of dawn, others are complaining about their kids barking (yep, really), and then there are those who just don’t think they’re going to survive it.

You’re in this together – you’ve got this, guys.

[Read More: This is how parents are really entertaining their kids over the half-term holiday]