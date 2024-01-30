Halle Bailey Reacts To Claims She 'Lied' About Her Pregnancy

Halle Bailey at the premiere of The Color Purple last month Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Halle Bailey caught many fans off-guard this month when she announced that she and rapper boyfriend DDG had welcomed their first child, son Halo ― but others have taken issue with her decision to keep her pregnancy under wraps.

On Sunday, the Little Mermaid star issued a strongly worded rebuttal after a user on X, formerly Twitter, claimed she’d gone “out of her way to lie and gaslight” with regard to being pregnant in the months leading up to Halo’s birth.

“I never lied or even said anything about it honey,” Halle wrote. “Making a joke about my nose was the farthest I went. I’ll never understand why you are mad I protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same?”

After another X user urged Halle to “leave us out [of] the conversation” with regard to her baby moving forward, the actor and singer shot back: “If you don’t care why are you responding then sweetheart? Just don’t care by living your best life and not commenting on mine.”

Halle first confirmed Halo’s arrival with a sweet photo on Instagram earlier this month. She notably didn’t specify her son’s birthday, noting only that she’d given birth sometime last year.

Prior to the Instagram post, Halle hadn’t spoken about her pregnancy publicly, save for a clap back at a Snapchat user last November who claimed she had a “pregnancy nose”.

Actor and singer Halle Bailey, left, and rapper DDG welcomed their first child in 2023. Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Still, many media outlets were quick to point out that she appeared to start wearing loose-fitting clothes in photo shoots and on the red carpet toward the latter half of 2023.

And despite a plum role in the musical adaptation of The Color Purple, she was largely absent from the film’s press tour, with the sole exception of its Los Angeles premiere.

In the weeks since announcing Halo’s arrival, Halle has offered glimpses at her pregnancy with throwback clips, including footage of an underwater maternity shoot that felt straight out of The Little Mermaid. She’s also hinted at a return to the recording studio.

Hale’s heated social media exchanges, however, may be a thing of the past. Later on Sunday, she wrote: “Lol my hormones have been on 10 recently so i’m gonna go back to staying off Twitter.”