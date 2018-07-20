Hamleys Just Launched A Huge Harry Potter Department And It Looks Magical

London toy store Hamleys has launched a huge Harry Potter department just in time for the summer holidays.

Adults and kids alike can get their hands on wands, cloaks, knitted jumpers (Ron Weasley, eat your heart out) and “pocket-money purchases” which include Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans for a fiver and a golden snitch badge for £6.

But, (if you can withstand the pester power - and we know that is a big if), there’s also opportunities for free fun, as the department has a life-size Lego statue of Hagrid, which we predict will become a photo opportunity hotspot, and a chance to be sorted into a Hogwarts house - will you be Gryffindor like Harry or Slytherin like he-who-must-not-be-named?