Hannah Waddingham Sparks Plenty Of Reaction With Subtle Lewis Hamilton Formula 1 Remark

Hannah Waddingham sparked lots of reaction at the British Grand Prix on Sunday with a subtle remark about driver Lewis Hamilton.
The Ted Lasso star was one of the many VIPs in attendance at Sunday’s Silverstone race, which saw Max Verstappen leave victorious.
In between the action on the track, driver-turned-presenter David Coulthard interviewed Hannah as part of Channel 4’s coverage and she couldn’t resist a cheeky comment referencing one of the sport’s biggest controversies in recent years.
Hannah told David: “I’ve waited a long time to be here and am I allowed to say that I’m very much looking forward to seeing Lewis Hamilton, eight-time champion?”
He replied: “You can say whatever you want! I don’t think many people would disagree with that. He’s a legend of the sport.”
“I hope I get to meet him and give him a little curtsy,” Hannah said.
So why the controversy? Lewis is technically a seven-time champion after being denied his eighth title following a controversial decision during the final race of the 2021 season.
Race director Michael Masi had allowed a number of lapped drivers to catch up while behind a safety car – which in turn allowed Verstappen to surpass Hamilton on the final lap and win the season.
Hannah’s comment was soon noted – and praised – by F1 fans:
Unfortunately, Sunday’s race saw Hamilton finish in third place, behind Verstappen and fellow Brit Lando Norris, who were in first and second respectively.
Eurovision host Hannah was joined in the crowds by stars including Sam Ryder, who famously came second at the Song Contest last year.
She also posed with James Martin and shared a series of snaps from the memorable day on Instagram.
Hannah added in the caption: “Why has it taken me this long to experience the completely unique exhilaration of the #britishgrandprix @silverstonecircuit A total honour and pinch me moment to be invited over to the grid walk just before the start!!!.
“Absolutely phenomenal!….and a phenomenal group of people to spend this brilliant memorable day with. What a MASSIVE privilege. EVERY SINGLE MINUTE OF IT!!”
“Massive bucket list tick today!” Hannah concluded.