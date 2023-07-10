Hannah Waddingham Sparks Plenty Of Reaction With Subtle Lewis Hamilton Formula 1 Remark

Hannah Waddingham on Channel 4's coverage of the British Grand Prix Channel 4

Hannah Waddingham sparked lots of reaction at the British Grand Prix on Sunday with a subtle remark about driver Lewis Hamilton.

The Ted Lasso star was one of the many VIPs in attendance at Sunday’s Silverstone race, which saw Max Verstappen leave victorious.

In between the action on the track, driver-turned-presenter David Coulthard interviewed Hannah as part of Channel 4’s coverage and she couldn’t resist a cheeky comment referencing one of the sport’s biggest controversies in recent years.

Hannah told David: “I’ve waited a long time to be here and am I allowed to say that I’m very much looking forward to seeing Lewis Hamilton, eight-time champion?”

He replied: “You can say whatever you want! I don’t think many people would disagree with that. He’s a legend of the sport.”

“I hope I get to meet him and give him a little curtsy,” Hannah said.

Third place winner Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes is seen on podium after the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on July 9. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

So why the controversy? Lewis is technically a seven-time champion after being denied his eighth title following a controversial decision during the final race of the 2021 season.

Race director Michael Masi had allowed a number of lapped drivers to catch up while behind a safety car – which in turn allowed Verstappen to surpass Hamilton on the final lap and win the season.

Hannah’s comment was soon noted – and praised – by F1 fans:

Hannah Waddingham saying "Lewis Hamilton is an 8x champion" on @C4F1



Being from Wandsworth my London neighbouring borough, I expect nothingless from her to tell it straight! #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/dwBC69vwUL — 🇻🇨Mr Lawrence🇬🇧🇬🇩🌸 (@Mr_Lawrence4) July 9, 2023

Another reason why the @C4F1 #BritishGP show was better than #SkyF1 was the grid walk.



Hannah Waddington being interviewed by DC: “Am I allowed to say that I'm very much looking forward to seeing Lewis Hamilton, 8 time champion?”



Yes, you are, Hannah! #F1 pic.twitter.com/jIFK58Iknu — Rob Myers (@RobLMyers) July 9, 2023

"Lewis Hamilton 8 times champion" Hannah Waddingham the woman that you are!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/umlAuTcD2E — theodora (@phantomregretfm) July 9, 2023

We already knew she was golden but saying 8 time world champion Lewis Hamilton puts Hannah Waddingham in a new league. Hero. 😎 https://t.co/eUSGabJ5cx — Jon Will Chambers (@jonwillchambers) July 9, 2023

Unfortunately, Sunday’s race saw Hamilton finish in third place, behind Verstappen and fellow Brit Lando Norris, who were in first and second respectively.

Eurovision host Hannah was joined in the crowds by stars including Sam Ryder, who famously came second at the Song Contest last year.

Hannah Waddingham takes a selfie with Sir Jackie Stewart on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 9 Ryan Pierse via Getty Images

She also posed with James Martin and shared a series of snaps from the memorable day on Instagram.

Hannah added in the caption: “Why has it taken me this long to experience the completely unique exhilaration of the #britishgrandprix @silverstonecircuit A total honour and pinch me moment to be invited over to the grid walk just before the start!!!.

“Absolutely phenomenal!….and a phenomenal group of people to spend this brilliant memorable day with. What a MASSIVE privilege. EVERY SINGLE MINUTE OF IT!!”