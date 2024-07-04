Hannah Waddingham watching Wimbledon on Wednesday Karwai Tang via Getty Images

It’s safe to say Hannah Waddingham enjoyed herself when she put in an appearance at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The award-winning star of both stage and screen was visibly engrossed as she sat in the stands of the iconic tennis tournament with the likes of Dermot O’Leary, Dawn O’Porter and Mazz Murray.

Over the course of the match, the always-theatrical Ted Lasso star showed off her range as she delivered elation…

Yaaaay! Karwai Tang via Getty Images

…tension…

Oooooh! Karwai Tang via Getty Images

…exasperation…

Hmmmm... Karwai Tang via Getty Images

…surprise…

Wow! Karwai Tang via Getty Images

…and, frankly, emotions we’re not even sure how to put into words.

Yeah we're not entirely sure what's going on here, either Karwai Tang via Getty Images

OK, then! Karwai Tang via Getty Images

“And there’s me thinking I was sitting at Centre Court looking like an elegant lady,” the former Game Of Thrones star joked on her Instagram story after Extra TV picked up on her animated expressions in the stands. “Who could ask for a better day?”

Hannah was also served full glamour as she was photographed making her way into day three of the sporting event.

Clearly it wasn't just the tennis pros who were serving at Wimbledon this year Dave Benett via Getty Images

As ever, Wimbledon 2024 has been a particularly star-studded event, with David Beckham (as well as his son Romeo), a very dapper Dave Grohl, national treasure David Attenborough and Bridgerton’s own Martins Imhangbe and Golda Rosheuvel having all been spotted watching the tennis so far.

Check out some more of our favourite photos from Wimbledon 2024 below…

David Beckham Clive Brunskill via Getty Images

Bridgerton stars Golda Rosheuvel and Martins Imhangbe Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Romeo Beckham Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Kim Cattrall Tom Dulat via Getty Images

Sir David Attenborough Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Dawn O'Porter, Dermot O'Leary and Hannah Waddingham Dave Benett via Getty Images

