It’s safe to say Hannah Waddingham enjoyed herself when she put in an appearance at Wimbledon on Wednesday.
The award-winning star of both stage and screen was visibly engrossed as she sat in the stands of the iconic tennis tournament with the likes of Dermot O’Leary, Dawn O’Porter and Mazz Murray.
Over the course of the match, the always-theatrical Ted Lasso star showed off her range as she delivered elation…
…tension…
…exasperation…
…surprise…
…and, frankly, emotions we’re not even sure how to put into words.
“And there’s me thinking I was sitting at Centre Court looking like an elegant lady,” the former Game Of Thrones star joked on her Instagram story after Extra TV picked up on her animated expressions in the stands. “Who could ask for a better day?”
Hannah was also served full glamour as she was photographed making her way into day three of the sporting event.
As ever, Wimbledon 2024 has been a particularly star-studded event, with David Beckham (as well as his son Romeo), a very dapper Dave Grohl, national treasure David Attenborough and Bridgerton’s own Martins Imhangbe and Golda Rosheuvel having all been spotted watching the tennis so far.
Other guests have included Sex And The City icon Kim Cattrall, opera singer Katherine Jenkins, actor Rebel Wilson and, indeed, former prime minister Theresa May.
Check out some more of our favourite photos from Wimbledon 2024 below…
Hannah has recently become renowned for bringing her unique brand of fun to A-list events.