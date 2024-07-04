Entertainment uk celebritydavid beckhamDavid Attenborough

We Don't Think Anyone Was Enjoying Wimbledon Quite As Much As Hannah Waddingham

"There’s me thinking I was sitting at Centre Court looking like an elegant lady..."
Daniel Welsh
Hannah Waddingham watching Wimbledon on Wednesday
Karwai Tang via Getty Images

It’s safe to say Hannah Waddingham enjoyed herself when she put in an appearance at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The award-winning star of both stage and screen was visibly engrossed as she sat in the stands of the iconic tennis tournament with the likes of Dermot O’Leary, Dawn O’Porter and Mazz Murray.

Over the course of the match, the always-theatrical Ted Lasso star showed off her range as she delivered elation…

Yaaaay!
Karwai Tang via Getty Images

…tension…

Oooooh!
Karwai Tang via Getty Images

…exasperation…

Hmmmm...
Karwai Tang via Getty Images

…surprise…

Wow!
Karwai Tang via Getty Images

…and, frankly, emotions we’re not even sure how to put into words.

Yeah we're not entirely sure what's going on here, either
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
OK, then!
Karwai Tang via Getty Images

And there’s me thinking I was sitting at Centre Court looking like an elegant lady,” the former Game Of Thrones star joked on her Instagram story after Extra TV picked up on her animated expressions in the stands. “Who could ask for a better day?”

Hannah was also served full glamour as she was photographed making her way into day three of the sporting event.

Clearly it wasn't just the tennis pros who were serving at Wimbledon this year
Dave Benett via Getty Images

As ever, Wimbledon 2024 has been a particularly star-studded event, with David Beckham (as well as his son Romeo), a very dapper Dave Grohl, national treasure David Attenborough and Bridgerton’s own Martins Imhangbe and Golda Rosheuvel having all been spotted watching the tennis so far.

Other guests have included Sex And The City icon Kim Cattrall, opera singer Katherine Jenkins, actor Rebel Wilson and, indeed, former prime minister Theresa May.

Check out some more of our favourite photos from Wimbledon 2024 below…

David Beckham
Clive Brunskill via Getty Images
Bridgerton stars Golda Rosheuvel and Martins Imhangbe
Tristan Fewings via Getty Images
Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Romeo Beckham
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Kim Cattrall
Tom Dulat via Getty Images
Sir David Attenborough
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Dawn O'Porter, Dermot O'Leary and Hannah Waddingham
Dave Benett via Getty Images

Hannah has recently become renowned for bringing her unique brand of fun to A-list events.

At the TV Baftas in May, she had viewers howling with her reaction to losing an award to Strictly Come Dancing, showed off her moves on several red carpets during awards season and even got a big laugh out of the future monarch at a charity event.

