Hannah Waddingham 'Respectfully Steps Down' As Host Of BBC Proms Event

Hannah Waddingham has told fans she pulled out of hosting a BBC Proms event this week out of solidarity with the ongoing actors’ strike.

On Friday, the BBC announced that the Ted Lasso star would be fronting the Fantasy, Myths and Legends Prom at the Royal Albert Hall, which was recorded on Monday evening.

However, shortly before the event was due to get underway, Hannah revealed she would no longer be taking part, as a show of “support” with her colleagues in the entertainment industry who are currently on strike.

“Hey guys, I very sadly won’t be able to host tonight’s [BBC Proms] Fantasy, Myths and Legends,” she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“It will be a magical night, but due to my ongoing support for the [SAG-AFTRA] strike I must respectfully step down. I look forward to being back at [the Royal Albert Hall]!”

Members of the Screen Actors’ Guild have been on strike for over a month now, with the union taking action shortly after it was announced that the Writers’ Guild of America was also on strike.

This marks the first time in over 60 years that both unions have been on strike at the same time.

Among the key concerns behind the ongoing actors’ strike include streaming residuals, minimum pay and the “use and potential abuse” of artificial intelligence within the film and TV industries, per the Los Angeles Times.