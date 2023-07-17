Here Are The Films And TV Shows That Have Been Shut Down Due To The Hollywood Actors' Strike

Deadpool 3, Wicked and Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part Two have shut down production due to the actors' strike Marvel/Universal/Paramount/Shutterstock

The effects of the ongoing strikes in Hollywood are being felt across the entertainment world.

While a number of projects were already facing delays due to the writers’ strike that began earlier in the year, last week saw the Screen Actors’ Guild announcing that its members would also be withdrawing their labour.

As a result, several TV shows and films that were underway – either because their scripts were complete before the writers’ strike came into effect or, in one notable case, because it went ahead despite the strike – have now had their productions shut down.

On Thursday evening, the cast of Oppenheimer left the film’s London premiere midway through after the strike was confirmed to be in effect.

Christopher Nolan says the cast of #Oppenheimer left the premiere to ‘go and write their pickets’ and join the strike pic.twitter.com/rc2SaSxcfk — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 13, 2023

With promotional appearances and interviews off the cards, you can expect the cast of other summer blockbusters like Barbie to be going silent as their films approach release.

The premiere of Disney’s new film The Haunted Mansion did go ahead on Saturday night – but with none of its cast in attendance.

A shot of the Haunted Mansion premiere, which took place over the weekend MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images

Shortly after this, the upcoming 12th season of American Horror Story – starring Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts – halted production in New York.

The show had continued shooting despite the writers’ strike, and was recently picketed by members of the Writers’ Guild of America.

The third Deadpool film – starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in what has been billed as his final outing as Wolverine – was among the first films to have its production shut down, as well as the film adaptation of Wicked.

You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? Here is your very FIRST LOOK of #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz. 🌪️🧹@WickedMovie @UniversalPics pic.twitter.com/pKdTTmi6kD — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) April 16, 2023

Both of those films had been shooting in the UK, as was the new Beetlejuice sequel, with Variety reporting that while work on the film here in Britain was almost done, one additional sequence across the pond was still to be filmed before the strike came into effect.

The media outlet also named Gladiator 2, Disney’s live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, the second part of Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and the video game adaptations Mortal Kombat 2 and Minecraft as films affected by the strike.

Venom 3, Clint Eastwood’s new movie Juror #2 and the Blake Lively drama It Ends With Us had also begun filming before the strike was enacted.

It’s worth noting, though, that House Of The Dragon is not among them.