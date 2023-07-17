Here Are The Films And TV Shows That Have Been Shut Down Due To The Hollywood Actors' Strike

The effects of the ongoing strikes in Hollywood are being felt across the entertainment world.
While a number of projects were already facing delays due to the writers’ strike that began earlier in the year, last week saw the Screen Actors’ Guild announcing that its members would also be withdrawing their labour.
As a result, several TV shows and films that were underway – either because their scripts were complete before the writers’ strike came into effect or, in one notable case, because it went ahead despite the strike – have now had their productions shut down.
On Thursday evening, the cast of Oppenheimer left the film’s London premiere midway through after the strike was confirmed to be in effect.
With promotional appearances and interviews off the cards, you can expect the cast of other summer blockbusters like Barbie to be going silent as their films approach release.
The premiere of Disney’s new film The Haunted Mansion did go ahead on Saturday night – but with none of its cast in attendance.
Shortly after this, the upcoming 12th season of American Horror Story – starring Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts – halted production in New York.
The show had continued shooting despite the writers’ strike, and was recently picketed by members of the Writers’ Guild of America.
The third Deadpool film – starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in what has been billed as his final outing as Wolverine – was among the first films to have its production shut down, as well as the film adaptation of Wicked.
Wicked cast members Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey were spotted at the Wimbledon final on Sunday, days after the strike was confirmed to be going ahead.
Both of those films had been shooting in the UK, as was the new Beetlejuice sequel, with Variety reporting that while work on the film here in Britain was almost done, one additional sequence across the pond was still to be filmed before the strike came into effect.
The media outlet also named Gladiator 2, Disney’s live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, the second part of Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and the video game adaptations Mortal Kombat 2 and Minecraft as films affected by the strike.
Venom 3, Clint Eastwood’s new movie Juror #2 and the Blake Lively drama It Ends With Us had also begun filming before the strike was enacted.
Meanwhile, several popular TV series were already on hold due to the writers strike, with shows like Emily In Paris, Euphoria, The Last Of Us, Stranger Things and The White Lotus expected to be delayed even further due to the latest action.
It’s worth noting, though, that House Of The Dragon is not among them.
Not only did the Game Of Thrones prequel series dodge being affected by the writers’ strike by completing scripts before it all unfolded, its predominantly-British cast are members of Equity, meaning they can’t take part in the SAG strike.