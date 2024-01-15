'Enormously Lucky' Harrison Ford Gets Emotional In Critics' Choice Awards Speech

Harrison Ford accepts the Career Achievement Award at the Critics' Choice Awards Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Harrison Ford reflected on his career and thanked his wife, Calista Flockhart, for offering him “a lot of support” in an heartfelt speech during the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday.

The actor, who accepted the Career Achievement Award at the ceremony, got emotional as he took the stage after Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny director James Mangold referred to Harrison’s “breathtaking” body of work and called him a “star so big he contains multitudes”.

Harrison shared a kiss with his famous wife before walking on stage to an ovation from a room that included Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ke Huy Quan and Tom Hiddleston.

“Come on, I only have three minutes,” said Harrison as he got some laughs out of the crowd.

“First of all, I’m really happy to be here and just see what our business is turning into, and all of the talented people who are getting opportunities that probably would not have existed in my early part of my career. I’m very happy about that.”

The Star Wars actor continued by showing appreciation to collaborators, saying, “I’m here because of a combination of luck and the work of wonderful directors, writers, filmmakers”.

“I feel enormously lucky, I’m happy for this honour and I appreciate it very much,” said Harrison before he got choked up while referring to Calista.

“I want to thank my lovely wife, Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support. And I need a lot of support.”

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart pictured on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

He later expressed his gratitude for actors he’s worked with over the years before the camera went to Huy Quan, who starred alongside Ford in Indiana Jones And The Temple of Doom.

“Thank you, I won’t take any more of your time, thank you,” he said before heading off stage to another ovation.

