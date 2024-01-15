Reese Witherspoon Has Everyone Seeing Double During Rare Public Appearance With Daughter Ava

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

There was no mistaking the family resemblance between Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe walked the red carpet together at the Critics’ Choice Awards over the weekend.

On Sunday night, Reese and her eldest child made a rare joint appearance together at the awards show, where the Morning Show actor was nominated for the Best Actress In A Drama award.

The duo even wore matching strapless black dresses for the occasion, with Reese sporting a floor-length gown with an oversized bow, and Ava opting for a shorter ensemble with sparkling details.

Reese and her first husband Ryan Phillippe are parents to two adult children, 24-year-old Ava and 20-year-old Deacon.

She also has a younger son, 11-year-old Tennessee, whose father in Reese’s second husband, talent agent Jim Toth.

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Since Ava, an aspiring model, has begun posting more on social media, fans have picked up on the undeniable likeness between mother and daughter.

However, the Oscar winner downplayed this conversation during an interview on the Today show back in 2022, insisting that “she and I don’t see it that much,” when host Jenna Bush Hager claimed that the pair looked like “twins”.

Last week, Reese also appeared on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, this time with her son Deacon.

Deacon Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon at the 2024 Golden Globes last week Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

While there, the Legally Blonde actor made headlines when she set the record straight over rumours surrounding the future of her hit show Big Little Lies.

