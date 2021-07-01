Indiana Jones Director Speaks Out Amid Reports Harrison Ford's Injury Caused Filming 'Shutdown'

Indiana Jones director James Mangold has spoken out amid claims that Harrison Ford’s recent injury has caused filming to be shut down for several months.
Last week, it was announced that Harrison would be taking a break from making the fifth Indiana Jones film, after injuring his shoulder during rehearsals.
At the time, Disney said they would be adjusting their filming schedules based on the severity of Harrison’s injury, with The Sun reporting earlier this week that production had been “put on hold for at least three months” while the star recovers.
However, a recent tweet posted by James Mangold on Wednesday would suggest this is not the case.
When one fan told him to “hang in there” and “work on [the] script”, James insisted that filming was still going ahead.
“We’re all good,” the filmmaker wrote. “Shooting! But thanks!”
Disney previously said: “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder.
“Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”
Harrison began filming on the fifth instalment in the Indiana Jones franchise earlier this year, with the 78-year-old being sighted around the North East of England in the past few weeks.
The actor originated the role of Indiana Jones in the 1981 film The Raiders Of The Lost Ark, and subsequently reprised the character for The Temple Of Doom, The Last Crusade and The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull.