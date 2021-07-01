Indiana Jones Director Speaks Out Amid Reports Harrison Ford's Injury Caused Filming 'Shutdown'

Indiana Jones director James Mangold has spoken out amid claims that Harrison Ford’s recent injury has caused filming to be shut down for several months.

Last week, it was announced that Harrison would be taking a break from making the fifth Indiana Jones film, after injuring his shoulder during rehearsals.

At the time, Disney said they would be adjusting their filming schedules based on the severity of Harrison’s injury, with The Sun reporting earlier this week that production had been “put on hold for at least three months” while the star recovers.

However, a recent tweet posted by James Mangold on Wednesday would suggest this is not the case.