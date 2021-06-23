Harrison Ford is taking time out from shooting the forthcoming fifth Indiana Jones film after injuring himself while rehearsing a fight sequence. The US actor has been sighted around the North East of England in the past few weeks while filming on the fifth instalment of the Indiana Jones series gets underway. However, it was reported by Deadline on Wednesday that Harrison had injured his shoulder while rehearsing for one of the film’s fight sequences. Director James Mangold has made the decision to reschedule certain scenes, meaning filming can go ahead without Harrison during his recovery.

Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock Harrison Ford on the set of Indiana Jones earlier this month

A statement from Disney said: “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. “Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.” No further details about the nature of Harrison’s injury were revealed. Harrison originated the role of Indiana Jones in the 1981 film The Raiders Of The Lost Ark. He subsequently reprised the character for The Temple Of Doom, The Last Crusade and The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull.

CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images Harrison Ford in Raiders Of The Lost Ark