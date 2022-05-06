Buckingham Palace Reveals Harry And Meghan Won't Be Guests At This Key Royal Event

Buckingham Palace revealed a major update regarding the Queen’s Trooping the Colour celebrations, which are a second official celebration of the monarch’s birthday.

“After careful consideration, the Queen has decided that this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd of June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen,” the palace said in a statement shared with HuffPost on Friday.