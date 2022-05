Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show Cancelled By Streaming Giant

Meghan Markle’s animated show about a young girl has been dropped by Netflix.

Pearl – one of two projects announced as part of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal – was set to focus on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl inspired by influential women from history.

The Duchess of Sussex was to serve as an executive producer of the series alongside David Furnish – filmmaker and husband of Sir Elton John.

Pearl has been axed by Netflix as part of strategic decisions the streaming giant is making around animated series.

It is understood Netflix has decided not to move forward with development on several projects, one of which is Pearl.

This is believed to be not uncommon for development, and Netflix recently decided not to move forward with other animated series.

Harry and Meghan signed a multimillion-pound deal with Netflix in 2020.

The news that Pearl is being dropped comes after it emerged that Netflix lost 200,000 users over the first three months of 2022, falling well short of predictions it would add 2.5 million subscribers.

Netflix has stumbled in the face of increased competition from the likes of Disney, Amazon Prime and the reopening of cinemas.

The US firm has seen its share value cut in half over the past six months as investors have grown increasingly concerned by the change in fortunes.

Netflix said Archewell Productions remains a valued partner and they are continuing to work together on a number of projects, including the documentary series Heart Of Invictus.

The show follows people competing at the Invictus Games, and a camera crew was seen close to Harry and Meghan during their time at the event in The Hague, Netherlands, last month.

When Pearl was announced last July, Meghan said: “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges.

“I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.

“David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

According to the Archewell website, Archewell Productions was created by Harry and Meghan “to produce programming that informs, elevates and inspires”.