All Eight Harry Potter Movies Have Just Hit Netflix UK

Massio... marathonio(?).

Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and Daniel Radcliffe as Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and Harry Potter
Warner Bros. Pictures

Fans of the blockbuster hits have (and I believe this is the medical term) lost their ever-loving minds over the arrival of all eight Harry Potter movies to British and Irish Netflix.

The streaming service dropped a Beyonce-esque Tweet on Tuesday morning, stating simply that all eight movies will be on their site the next day:

And since sharing the news, Netflix UK and Ireland have updated their bio to read “I solemnly swear that I am up to no good.”

While all eight films will only be available on British and Irish Netflix, American Potterheads will be able to access the movies through HBO.

This comes after ex-lead stars, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, joined for a 20th anniversary reunion – though J.K. Rowling was not present, the cast claim the absence had nothing to do with her controversial opinions on trans people.

And a TV series based on the Harry Potter books is now in the works.

Basically, if you’re a Harry Potter fan, you might just want to upgrade your sofa cushions – it doesn’t look like you’ll have much cause to leave ’em for a while.

