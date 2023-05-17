Fans of the blockbuster hits have (and I believe this is the medical term) lost their ever-loving minds over the arrival of all eight Harry Potter movies to British and Irish Netflix.
The streaming service dropped a Beyonce-esque Tweet on Tuesday morning, stating simply that all eight movies will be on their site the next day:
And since sharing the news, Netflix UK and Ireland have updated their bio to read “I solemnly swear that I am up to no good.”
While all eight films will only be available on British and Irish Netflix, American Potterheads will be able to access the movies through HBO.
This comes after ex-lead stars, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, joined for a 20th anniversary reunion – though J.K. Rowling was not present, the cast claim the absence had nothing to do with her controversial opinions on trans people.
And a TV series based on the Harry Potter books is now in the works.
Basically, if you’re a Harry Potter fan, you might just want to upgrade your sofa cushions – it doesn’t look like you’ll have much cause to leave ’em for a while.