Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and Daniel Radcliffe as Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and Harry Potter Warner Bros. Pictures

Fans of the blockbuster hits have (and I believe this is the medical term) lost their ever-loving minds over the arrival of all eight Harry Potter movies to British and Irish Netflix.



The streaming service dropped a Beyonce-esque Tweet on Tuesday morning, stating simply that all eight movies will be on their site the next day:

🚨 All 8 Harry Potter films come to Netflix UK/IE tomorrow!! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/F6wCgDmKfU — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 16, 2023

And since sharing the news, Netflix UK and Ireland have updated their bio to read “I solemnly swear that I am up to no good.”

While all eight films will only be available on British and Irish Netflix, American Potterheads will be able to access the movies through HBO.

This comes after ex-lead stars, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, joined for a 20th anniversary reunion – though J.K. Rowling was not present, the cast claim the absence had nothing to do with her controversial opinions on trans people.

And a TV series based on the Harry Potter books is now in the works.

Basically, if you’re a Harry Potter fan, you might just want to upgrade your sofa cushions – it doesn’t look like you’ll have much cause to leave ’em for a while.