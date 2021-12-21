The Harry Potter Reunion Trailer Proves The Magic Of Hogwarts Is Still Very Much Alive

Harry Potter fans have been given their first real glimpse at the forthcoming reunion special, and we can confirm the Wizarding World feels as magical as it first did two decades ago.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson can be seen revisiting scenes and memories from the film series in the first clip from the 20th anniversary TV special.

The actors, who portrayed Harry, Ron Weasley and Hermione Grainger in the big-screen adaptations of J.K. Rowling’s books, have come together with many other cast members to celebrate the release of the first film Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

The trailer sees the cast return to classic locations, such as the famous Platform 9 3/4 and Hogwarts’ Great Hall, where it appears a party for them all has been thrown.

Many of the Harry Potter cast were seen in the Great Hall Sky/HBO

Other cast members seen in the clip include Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes and Tom Felton.

Daniel can be heard saying in the teaser video: “The thing that scared me the most was the implication that the most meaningful thing in our life was done.

“And there’s something so joyous about seeing everyone, and being like ‘It wasn’t though’.”

He later adds: “I wouldn’t be the person I am without so many people here.”

Helena Bonham Carter and Daniel Radcliffe Sky/HBO

Emma also notes: “It feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed.”

The video ends with Rupert saying: “It’s a strong bond that we’ll always have. We’re family, we’ll always be part of each other’s lives.”

The highly anticipated retrospective special, titled Return To Hogwarts, will be released on Sky and streaming service NOW on 1 January 2022.